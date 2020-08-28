Halo fitness band and app: Amazon’s entry into the fitness space is ambitious, but odd

Amazon has actually gone into the health and fitness world with Halo, a membership service and accompanying fitness band that opens a variety of health metrics, consisting of activity, sleep, body fat and intonation analysis, to identify how you sound to others. Amazon’s entry into the fitness space is odd certainly, and ambitious. And we’re simply getting our minds twisted around it.

The band itself looks a lot like a screenless Fitbit tracker, but with a couple of various aspects: It has temperature level picking up, just like Fitbit’s most recent smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense, and a microphone that continuously scans a user’s voice to identify psychological tone. Yes, it’s a lot to take in. And the service is right away readily available for early gain access to. We have not even had a possibility to attempt it out yet.

The subscription part will begin at $65 for the initially 6 months ($ 100 when the early gain access to offer is over) and then $3.99 a month after that. (International costs aren’t presently readily available, but $65 converts to about ₤ 50 or AU$ 90.) The membership to Halo consists of the standard fitness band that has one button, no screen and tracks your heart rate, actions and temperature level. The absence of screen suggests you’ll need to count on the …