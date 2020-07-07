Halo 3 is coming to PC on July 14th

Halo 3 will be released on PC on July 14th within The Master Chief Collection. PC players will be able to buy Halo 3 on the Microsoft Store or through Steam, and it will be around for free within Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions. Halo 3 will sit alongside Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo: Reach on PC, with 343 Industries promising to release Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 later.

Originally developed by Bungie (happy Bungie day!), Halo 3 is the last chapter in the original trilogy of Halo games. Halo 3’s multiplayer was a well known section of the game, and it included a forge editing mode that allowed players to manipulate where weapons and vehicles were placed on a map. These customizable maps were a big part of Halo 3, and 343 Industries has been testing the forge, campaign, and multiplayer aspects of the game with testers recently.

343 Industries is also creating a next-gen Halo Infinite game that it’s going to show off further later this month. Microsoft is holding an Xbox Game Studios event where Halo Infinite and many other first-party next-gen games will soon be revealed on July 24th.