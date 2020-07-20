Halle shooting: Trial begins for Germany synagogue attack suspect

Image copyright

Two people were killed in the attack, which shocked Germany





The trial begins on Tuesday of a suspect accused of killing a couple after an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Halle last year.

It was the holiest day of the Jewish year.

On 9 October 2019, a cantor at a synagogue in Halle was leading worshippers in prayer to mark Yom Kippur when that he glanced at a CCTV monitor and saw a gunman attempting to shoot his way in to the building.

As officials ushered the congregation into an adjoining room, Christina Feist said she and other worshippers rushed to secure the synagogue.

“I didn’t even comprehend what was happening, I just knew there was some guy completely battle gear – I didn’t know if that he was already on the premises or on the street.

“I saw my buddy jumping up and my thought was, ‘You’re maybe not dying alone’, so I jumped up too and ran outside with him and he barricaded one door, I barricaded the other door.”

The gunman threw explosives in to the complex and opened fire on leading door of the synagogue. Recently reinforced, it held firm and likely saved the lives of those inside.

Apparently aggravated by his failure to breach the entrance, he turned his gun on a 40-year-old woman who were walking past, and inflicted fatal wounds on her.

The suspect

Prosecutors believe 28-year-old Stefan Balliet was motivated by anti-Semitism and xenophobia, and planned to massacre those inside the synagogue.

He is believed to have acted alone, having self-radicalised on the internet.

Stephan Balliet, centre, has admitted committing the attack





Shortly before the attack, which that he live-streamed, that he posted documents online by which he called on readers to kill Jewish people. Shortly a while later, he confessed to the crime throughout a hearing by having an investigating judge.

At the full time, his lawyer told German media: “It would be nonsensical to deny it… In his view of the world, he blames others for his own misery and that’s ultimately what triggered his action.”

The response

The attack horrified Germany. The following day, the country’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier came to pay his respects at a makeshift shrine outside the synagogue door, saying “We must protect Jewish life”.

This country, where in actuality the horrors of the Holocaust were perpetrated, vowed “never again”. But despite warnings from the Jewish community, anti-Semitic crime and sentiment are on the increase.

The door of the synagogue continues to be damaged from the attack





Following Halle, the government passed a law against on line hate speech.

Two years back it also created a new role – a commissioner for the protection of Jewish life.

Felix Klein says there are a number of reasons for the rise in anti-Semitism; chief one of them the fact that the web and social networking give an outlet to and are exacerbating what was latent hatred and discrimination.

He aims to combat the problem by strengthening laws and emphasizing education but admits there’s a long way to go.

“We have a severe problem in Germany where in schoolyards the word ‘Jew’ is very common as an insult,” he said. “There are many fields we have to tackle.

“The main thing is that people should meet Jews and observe that Jewish life is a normal, integral element of our culture and that whoever attacks that attacks our own German culture.”

The Jewish community

The synagogue door in Halle continues to be scarred and splintered from the attempted attack. It is a reminder of the painful information on that day.

Most Jewish places of worship and education in Germany are under constant police guard. The Halle synagogue, even on Yom Kippur, had no such protection. That, for many, has represented a greater a deep failing on the part of the German authorities.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, who represents the Jewish community in Berlin, has for years warned about increasing levels of anti-Semitism in Germany.

He says that, as the government has made some progress, it’s not enough.

“The goal is that people should trust that they should not have to worry when their children go out alone, just because they have a star of David on a chain,” he said.

“There has to be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism. Not just an uproar after an anti-Semitic attack, which eventually dies down.”

The trial

Stephan Balliet is charged with two counts of murder and 68 counts of attempted murder. Some of those who have been inside the synagogue that day will be present as that he goes on trial.

Christina Feist is those types of hoping the court will hear her testimony. The trial is approximately justice for those killed and injured in the attack but, for her and many, it is also a chance to emphasise the threat posed by anti-Semitism.

“It gives me a chance to talk about the bigger picture,” she said. “It also gives me the chance to look the guy in the eye, if I can manage that emotionally, to look him in the eye and to kind of prove to him, but especially to me, ‘You’re the one who tried to kill me but I’m still here. You failed – and not only that I’m facing you in court.'”