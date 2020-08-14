Halle Berry stuns in photo celebrating her 54th birthday

In the picture, Berry is seen recalling at the video camera as she flashes a smile.
“54 … life just gets better and better! 🌈✨” she captioned the picture.
Fans right away required to the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” star’s remarks area to desire her a delighted birthday.
“Wow 54 years, you are my inspiration to never give up on my body @halleberry & Super Happiest Birthday,” composed a single person.
“Happy bday halle,” stated another individual, calling the starlet “immortal.”
“You sure it’s not 34?” asked another commenter.
“Stunning beauty forever,” applauded another.
In 2018, People magazine reported the starlet credited her fitness instructor Peter Lee Thomas, likewise called her “secret weapon,” for a younger figure.
Thomas informed the outlet he likes to “challenge” Berry with a mix of no-nonsense workout methods, such as martial arts, boxing and “a lot of military training [like] the Navy Seals would do,” with some yoga tossed into the mix.
