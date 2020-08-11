Halle Berry sizzles in beach bikini photo, gives off James Bond vibes

“Never been a shady beach. 😂,” the 53- years of age starlet captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday in which she matches Jinx’s orange bikini– the only posts missing out on are the knife and the white accent belt it hangs from. She likewise tagged the clothes brand name, boohoo.

The remarkable scene from the movie revealed Jinx, likewise a spy, as she emerges from the waters in Cuba where she finds Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, drinking a mojito.

The mom of 2’s svelte body in her most current beach flex is barely identified from the fit stature showcased in2002 Berry even included a little additional sizzle in her Instagram photo while letting her luscious locks circulation beneath a beige straw sunhat pulled lower over her eyes for remarkable result.

The Oscar- winner likewise positions her hand on her hat, most likely to keep it from flying off her head.

In April, the “Monster’s Ball” standout exposed that Brosnan, 67, had in fact saved her life while the 2 were recording “Die Another Day” when Berry started choking.