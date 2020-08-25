Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce with Olivier Martinez: Report

Berry’s previous legal representative, Marina Zakiyan Beck, approved the modification on July 30 with the 54-year-old finalizing off on August 11, reports the outlet.

Martinez, likewise 54, is apparently being represented by lawyer Laura Wasser.

The Oscar- winner applied for divorce from Martinez after 2 years of marital relationship in 2015, confirming the split in a joint declaration at the time. The previous couple shares a child, Maceo, together.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they stated. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children’s privacy, as we go through this difficult period.”

An agent for Berry did not instantly react to Fox News’ ask for remark.

TMZ previously reported that the set’s divorce was settled in December 2016, with the 2 settling on sharing physical and legal custody of their boy, who is now 6.