Halle Berry does an ‘at home kiddie workout’ using son Maceo as a weight

On Friday, the “Monster’s Ball” star took to Instagram to show off a portion of her workout routine, which involved a little help from Maceo.

“Happy #FitnessFriday!” she said in the caption. “With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout!”

Berry added: “Fun for him and *necessary* for me! Check stories for my exclusive at home kiddie workout!”

In a brief video accompanying the post, the actress held her son in her arms as she pulled off a handful of squats.

Back in April, the actress admitted that homeschooling has been tough.

“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare,” Berry told Entertainment Tonight in referencing to homeschooling her kids Maceo and her daughter Nahla, 12.

She continued: “This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks…