Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan offer support to Megan Thee Stallion, after she reveals details of shooting

During an Instagram Live stream on Thursday, “WAP” rap artist Stallion openly implicated Canadian rap artist Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet– including more details to her initial account of the July occurrence.

“You shot me,” she stated, dealing with Lanez in her video. “And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying… Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Stallion didn’t at first state that Lanez lagged theshooting But after speaking up, she has actually gotten support from a number of stars who point to the occurrence as another example of Black females safeguarding Black guys– without reciprocation.

“Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women,” he composed. “Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you,” starlet Halle Berry wrote Before Stallion’s claims today, other stars like Janelle Monáe and Rihanna provided their support in July, when it was very first exposed that the rap artist had actually been shot. CNN has actually connected to Lanez agents and to agents for Stallion for remark. CNN has actually asked Lanez’s press agent about Stallion’s claims however has actually not gotten an action. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was jailed and charged at the time of the occurrence with belongings of a hidden weapon, however he has actually not been charged in connection with the declared shooting. He has actually not commented …

