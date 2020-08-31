Hall of Fame Georgetown Coach John Thompson Passes Away

The basketball neighborhood grieves the loss of Hall of Fame Georgetown coach John Thompson, who led the renowned Hoyas program for 27 years. Thompson passed at age 78, according to an ABC7 News reports.

Thompson’s tradition covers numerous years and his honors loom big. He was the very first black coach to win an NCAA championship game and was preserved into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2006.

Thompson was the college coach of numerous NBA legends, possibly most memorablyAllen Iverson Iverson composed on Twitter that Thompson “saved his life” and shared insight into their relationship.

Thanks For Saving My Life Coach I’m going to miss you, however I make certain that you are looking down on us with a huge smile. I would offer anything simply for another call from you just to hear you state, “Hey MF”, then we would speak about whatever other than basketball… pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020

Thompson was likewise the head coach of a number of Hall of Fame huge males, from Patrick Ewing to Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, winning that popular 1984 championship game with Ewing prior to his choice as the leading choice in the 1985 NBA Draft.

Thompson left the Georgetown program in 1999, after which he …