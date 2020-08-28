Hall of Fame basketball coach Lute Olson dies at 85

(*85 *)

Hall of Fame basketball coach Lute Olson, who developed Arizona into a nationwide power and directed the Wildcats to the school’s only NCAA champion, has actually passed away at age 85.

Olson was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering a stroke, and was just recently moved into hospice care.

His death was verified by household to Arizona media outlets.

Lute Olson and Arizona beat Kentucky in the 1997 championship game video game, beating 3No 1 seeds en path to winning the title. Brian Bahr/Allsport

Olson went 589-187 in 24 seasons at Arizona and directed the Wildcats to 4 Final Four looks, 23 successive NCAA competitions and 11 Pac -10 titles, in addition to the nationwide title in 1997.

He was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and a statue of Olson was put up outside the McKale Memorial Center in 2018.

Olson completed his training profession with a record of 776-285 in 34 seasons at Arizona, Iowa and Long Beach State.

Arizona won simply 4 video games in 1982-83, the season prior to Olson shown up in Tucson, and had actually reached the NCAA competition two times given that 1951.

Coach 20-Win Seasons Dean Smith 27 Mike Krzyzewksi 24 * Bill Self 22 * Mark Few 21 * Lute Olson 20 * Active streaks

But the Wildcats turned things around rapidly under Olson, reaching the NCAA competition in his 2nd season at the school and advancing to the school’s very first Final Four in 1987-88, when they ended up 35-3.

Arizona reached the Final Four once again in 1994 …