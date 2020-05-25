Halford sweet on Guineas hopes Sinawann and Ridenza | Racing News

Sinawann and Ridenza are on course to bid for Classic glory within the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas respectively subsequent month.

The Mick Halford-trained pair made a superb impression of their juvenile season, with Sinawann breaking his maiden on the Curragh earlier than taking second behind Mogul in Group Two firm at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

In the identical Aga Khan colors, Ridenza was solely seen as soon as, however seemed probably thrilling in her victory at Leopardstown in August.

With racing in Ireland set to renew on June 8, Halford has his sights on the Curragh later that week.

He mentioned: “The plan is for both of them to run. They’re both in good form and I’m happy with where they are, so the plan is to run.”

The Tetrarch Stakes had been mooted as a prep run for Sinawann, however the coronavirus shutdown meant that was not doable.

Halford mentioned: “We did not get a prep run, nevertheless it’s a type of years is not it. I’m nonetheless proud of him. He’s in a superb place and we’re very happy with him.

“Ridenza fractured a pastern the night time she received, she was lame instantly after the race and had surgical procedure the following morning. She recovered effectively, she’s again and has been coaching effectively.

“She’s a pleasant filly with a superb pedigree and nice angle. I’d have been extra eager to get a prep run into her, nevertheless it wasn’t to be and we’ll go as we’re.

“She’s in a good place and it will be great to be back racing.”

Halford also can sit up for Hamariyna, who does benefit from a run this yr and is ready to reappear within the Ridgewood Pearl Stakes on Irish 1,000 Guineas day.

The daughter of Sea The Moon received twice from 4 begins throughout her debut marketing campaign as a three-year-old, together with the Group Three Derrinstown Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown.

Carrying a penalty for her return to motion within the Park Express Stakes at Naas in March, Hamariyna was one of many outsiders as a 16-1 likelihood, however ran an enormous race to separate the Ger Lyons-trained pair of Lemista and odds-on favorite Even So, on what was her first outing in 271 days.

Halford mentioned: “I was delighted with her run in Naas, with a big weight and her first run in a while. She’s training well and will probably take her chance in the Ridgewood Pearl.”

On how via issues have gone for his Curragh yard via the lockdown, Halford mentioned: “Everybody has been effectively and our homeowners have been very affected person and left horses right here with us.

“The employees are all in good type and the horses are working effectively. It’s unusual occasions, however everyone’s spirits are up now that we now have a date to intention at. We’re all anxiously ready to get going once more.

“There’s extra critical issues going on in life than coaching horses and racing horses, nevertheless it’s nonetheless essential to us and is a crucial trade.

“It shall be nice to get some motion once more, it is the racing that will get all of the wheels turning for every part else, just like the gross sales and every part that goes with it.

“There’s plenty that will get a lift out of it.”

Away from the home scene, Halford was a delighted observer of the motion at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday, as Exultant picked up the fifth Group One victory of his profession.

Now skilled by Tony Cruz, the Teofilo gelding was often known as Irishcorrespondent in his time with Halford and completed third within the 2017 renewal of the Irish 2,000 Guineas received by Churchill.

Halford mentioned: “We by no means miss watching him when he runs, he is a beautiful horse. We had been delighted to have him once we did and Tony Cruz has performed a terrific job with him.

“I used to be in Hong Kong final yr and Tony kindly introduced me to the stables one morning and I had a pleasant morning with him.

“It’s terrific to see him doing so well – he’s a wonderful horse.”