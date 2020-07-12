Half of voters say Keir Starmer has boosted their view of Labour as his leadership prepares to mark its first 100 days tomorrow.

In results that will set alarm bells ringing in Downing Street, a poll found Sir Keir sometimes appears as better Boris Johnson on an assortment of measures – from competence to ability to negotiate with the EU.

Some 52 per cent would ever guess him as PM – including a third of Tory voters – while 49 % say their opinion of the party has are more favourable since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn.

However, the Opinium survey for the Observer also highlighted how far Labour still has to go to recover after its election catastrophe in December.

Just 36 per cent believe the party is ready to come back to government now, and on the list of ‘Red Wall’ former heartlands that delivered Mr Johnson’s historic victory 60 per cent think the opposite. On headline voting intention the Conservatives had a four-point advantage.

Tory MPs have been increasingly concerned at the solid start produced by Sir Keir since that he succeeded the hapless Mr Corbyn.

He has restored links with the Jewish community, including by sacking left-winger Rebecca Long-Bailey for retweeting an interview with an actress featuring an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’.

And Sir Keir has held his or her own against Mr Johnson at PMQs, landing a number of bruising blows in the Commons, even though the premier has upped his game recently.

The research asked people a set of questions about the leaders, and gave them a net rating by subtracting the number of negative responses from the supportive ones.

Strikingly on competence, Sir Keir scored a net positive result of 28 against -4 for Mr Johnson, after a series of government missteps throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The premier was rated minus two for strong leadership, while his Labour opponent was on plus 21.

Sir Keir even scored better when individuals were asked who they would would rather negotiate with the EU.

Mr Johnson, whose election mantra was ‘Get Brexit Done’ recorded a net rating of plus two in comparison to plus four for Sir Keir.

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, said: ‘This week’s results highlight how long Labour has come in Keir Starmer’s first 100 days but also how long they would still have to visit have an opportunity of winning power.

‘The Labour leader sometimes appears as a potential prime minister by 52 % of voters and 49 % say that he has made their perception of Labour more positive, versus 29 per cent for Jeremy Corbyn now in his leadership.

‘However, that far fewer believe Labour is ready for government and this is specially the case in seats Labour lost in 2019.

‘This speaks to the central question of Starmer’s leadership so far: do people see him as a potential winner in 2024 or are his strong ratings a more temporary phenomenon and down to the public seeking a sober, reassuring figure at any given time of crisis?’