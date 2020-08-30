Half of the Egyptian people wanted by the Public Prosecutor – Middle East Monitor

The National Elections Authority in Egypt have actually chosen to refer over half of the Egyptian people to the Public Prosecutor to examine the truth that more than 54 million Egyptian residents did not take part in the Senate elections recently.

I might not think my eyes while reading the news and I believed for a minute that it was a scam, however I was amazed when I listened to the declarations of Counsellor Ibrahim Lashin, head of the National Elections Authority, discussing the scenarios of this weird choice and its legal basis.

According to Article 57 of the Law on Exercising Political Rights decreedNo 45 in 2014, anybody who stops working to take part in the elections will be penalized with a great equivalent to 500 Egyptian pounds. In this case, it implies that if 54 million Egyptians are summoned (comparable to 85 percent of qualified citizens and 50 percent of Egypt’s population) or the amount of the fine has actually been gathered from all of them, the state will make roughly 26 billion and 990 million pounds.

Is it worth it?

This is the concern that deserves answering, particularly as the Senate is absolutely nothing however an ornamental exterior that has absolutely nothing to do with making any choices in the nation’s political life. Even the choice to form this council was made in the current …