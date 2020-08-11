Half of daily 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Americas are in U.S.: WHO director By Reuters

©Reuters Healthcare employees demonstration outside their health center throughout the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Fountain Valley, California



BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported daily in the Americas, half of them in the United States, and there are uneasy spikes in nations that had actually break outs managed, such as Argentina and Colombia, World Health Organization local director Carissa Etienne stated on Tuesday.

“Our region remains under COVID’s grip,” Etienne stated in a virtual instruction from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) directors.

The United States has actually reported around 5 million cases and Brazil, with the 2nd worst break out in the world, has actually taped more than 100,000 deaths.

She stated there was a boost in cases in Central America, where Belize reported its greatest number of brand-new infections of the unique coronavirus today. The Dominican Republic has more cases than all other Caribbean island countries integrated.

Etienne stated the tension on health care services threatened a boost in diseases that were under control, such as TB, HIV and liver disease, and more individuals will pass away from avoidable and treatable conditions.

PAHO has information suggesting that 30% of …