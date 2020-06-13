More than half of people in Britain support an extension to the Brexit transition period, while three-quarters believe great britain should work very closely with the European Union to combat coronavirus, a survey suggests.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove formally told the EU on Friday that great britain would not request a delay despite concerns that its departure would compound the economic chaos inflicted by the pandemic.

A survey from the Health Foundation indicated public support for an extension to the transition period to permit the government to spotlight Covid-19, across two sample groups.

Among the very first sample, have been told that the transition period for leaving the EU would end on 31 December, 54% said the government should request an extension, while 40% said it should maybe not.

The second sample received extra information on potential delays to the supply of medicines and medicinal products in case of a no-deal Brexit, and among this sample, the proportion thinking the transition period should extend increased to 65%, with 31% saying it will not extend.

Overall, people aged 18-24 were far more prone to support an extension (85%).

The survey of 1,983 people in Britain found overwhelming public support (95%) for great britain to work closely with the EU in its response to the pandemic.

The research, conducted by Ipsos Mori as part of a wider survey on people’s experiences during the pandemic, found 77% of those surveyed believe the UK should work “very closely” with the EU to combat Covid-19, with another 17% agreeing it should assist the EU “fairly closely”.

Of those surveyed, virtually all who voted remain in the EU referendum (99%) supported working closely with the EU to combat the pandemic, and much more than nine in 10 (91%) of those who voted Leave also supported closer collaboration.

The Health Foundation, a completely independent charity, has previously said a no-deal exit from the EU could cause significant harm to the NHS and social care services.

Dr Jennifer Dixon, leader of the Health Foundation, said: “As we emerge from the first wave [of infection], health insurance and care services face major challenges in restarting and adapting services.

“This cold temperatures a no-deal Brexit could exacerbate already acute shortages in the NHS and social care workforce and create new avoidable shortages of medicines and vital supplies.

“This would come at the same time since the health service is facing significant pressures from seasonal flu, supporting people coping with Covid-19, tackling the large backlog of patients who didn’t receive care all through lockdown, and potentially dealing with another wave of disease from the coronavirus.

“This would be a vicious, and avoidable, combination of risks. The public understandably prefer protection from risks that can be anticipated and avoided.”