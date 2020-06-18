Half-brother of man found hanged in California dies in a deputy-involved shooting

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

The Department of Justice and the FBI are reviewing Fuller’s death, that has been originally called an “alleged suicide,” as well as the hanging death of Malcom Harsch 10 days earlier and about 50 miles away in San Bernardino County.

At approximately 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) responded to assist deputies with a deputy-involved shooting in Kern County’s Rosamond, LASD said in a statement.

A public information officer for the department was not in a position to provide details of the incident.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected,” said Hicks. Multiple independent investigations begin instantly at the scene whenever Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are participating in a shooting, the LASD said in a statement. CNN has now reached out to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for more details. Two black men found hanging Fire department personnel taken care of immediately the scene of Fuller’s death in the beginning June 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Despite Fuller’s death being in line with suicide, officials “felt it prudent to roll that back and continue to look deeper,” said Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas. Nothing but the rope, the contents of Fuller’s pockets and a backpack he was wearing were found on the scene, according to Los Angeles County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener. Investigators are researching Fuller’s health background, looking for the witness who reported the hanging and searching for contacts in Arizona and Nevada. They may also analyze Fuller’s cell phone and so are looking for neighbor hood surveillance video. An autopsy was completed last Friday, but Fuller’s family announced Tuesday that they are seeking an independent investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of his death. In the 2nd incident, dispatchers in Victorville, received a call on the morning of May 31 from a woman saying her boyfriend, Harsch, hanged himself, in accordance with a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The release said Harsch was found at a homeless encampment. Investigators did not find any evidence of foul play. An autopsy was conducted on June 12 and you can still find no signs of foul play, the release said. The forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the reason and manner of death.

