Half-brother of black man found hanging from tree in California killed by deputies in shootout: sheriff’s

Deputies were tracking Fuller’s half-brother, identified as Terron Jammal Boone, for so-called kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a lethal weapon this week.

Boone allegedly kidnapped a lady and had held her against her will for many days, the sheriff’s department told FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

When authorities attempted to stop Boone’s car in Rosamond, Calif., just north of the Los Angeles County border Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., he opened the automobile door and started shooting at officers, the department said.

Deputies said they came ultimately back fire and killed Boone. A woman who was simply in the vehicle was shot in the chest in the crossfire but is expected to survive and a 7-year-old girl who was also a passenger was uninjured.

The woman in the car wasn’t the accuser in the spousal assault case, authorities said. It’s not clear what her relationship or the 7-year-old’s was to Boone.

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” an attorney for Fuller’s family said in a statement. “At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”

On Tuesday, Boone was charged in a Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats.

Fuller was found hanged from a rope in a park across from city hall in Palmdale, Calif. on June 10 about 20 miles away from Rosamond. His family denies that he was suicidal and more than 1,000 protesters arrived on the scene to demonstrate close to the tree where he was found Sunday.

Local authorities have said there’s no evidence of foul play in Fuller’s death but federal authorities, like the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, said they are going to review the investigation in to his death.

Authorities also plan to review the investigation into a black homeless man named Malcolm Harsch, 38, who was also found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, Calif., east of Palmdale.

