Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns By Reuters

(Reuters) – World second Simona Halep of Romania will not take a trip to New York to play in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she stated on Monday, leaving the females’s draw at the Grand Slam competition without 6 of the world’s top-10 gamers.

Romanian Halep signed up with world top Ash Barty, safeguarding champ Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic in avoiding the occasion at Flushing Meadows.

“After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the U.S. Open,” Halep, the ruling Wimbledon champ, composed on Twitter https://twitter.com/Simona_Halep/status/1295329524813639681.

“I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the USTA and WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament.”

Halep, 28, won the Prague Open over the weekend– her very first occasion given that COVID-19 pandemic closed down tennis in March– and stated she would reveal her choice about playing in the U.S. Open on Monday.

