Halep wins Prague title, to decide on U.S. Open on Monday By Reuters

(Reuters) – World second Simona Halep stated she will reveal on Monday whether she will dip into the U.S. Open.

Speaking after her triumph over Elise Mertens in the Prague Open last, the 28-year-old Romanian stated “she just needed her time” to decide.

Halep was playing her very first occasion because coronavirus pandemic closed down tennis in March, getting where she ended 6 months back when she won the title in Dubai.

After some rusty efficiencies throughout the week, Halep discovered her groove to win 6-2 7-5 and stated she was motivated by her type and the health procedures put in location in Prague.

“We felt really safe here and all the rules were respected,” she informed press reporters. “It’s a bit stressful but the fact that everyone was good these 10 days means everything was done well.”

Halep had actually had a hard time previous Polona Hercog in her very first match of the week and was likewise far from her finest versus Barbora Krejcikova and compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu

But apart from some easy to understand tiredness, she looked much more like herself versus Belgian Mertens, winning in one hour 33 minutes to make her 21st profession WTA prize.

Mertens blazed into a 2-0 lead with a flurry of winners, however Halep discovered her …