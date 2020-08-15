Halep sets up final date with Mertens at Prague Open By Reuters





(Reuters) – Romanian front runner Simona Halep beat compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Prague Open on Saturday to set up a final with 3rd seed Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Halep was broken 3 times in the very first set however handled to win the tiebreak prior to Begu, who completed her quarter-final match previously in the day, ran out of steam as the ruling Wimbledon champ won 7-6( 2) 6-3.

Begu’s quarter-final was suspended on Friday when she was leading Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 0-1 and the match went the range on Saturday with the Romanian winning 6-2 4-6 6-2 after an overall of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Begu had actually invested more than 7 hours on court at the competition and the tiredness was beginning to reveal with the 29-year-old taking a medical time out in the opening set which permitted Halep to refocus.

“I didn’t play my best tennis but she was also tired… it was a good match,” Halep stated. “I’m really happy that I could win it. It’s always tough to play against her, she’s a great player.

“She was playing truly well at that point and she was type of controling the match. Sometimes it’s great, often it’s bad to play long matches since often you get the rhythm, and often you get tired.”

Earlier in …