PRIME MINISTER OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
DECISION:
March 21, 2022, 286 – A
ON APPOINTING HAKOB ABRAHAMYAN AS ASSISTANT PRIME MINISTER
Pursuant to Article 9 of the Public Service Law
In the 10th part:
To appoint Hakob Abrahamyan Assistant to the Prime Minister from March 21, 2022.
Nikol Pashinyan
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.