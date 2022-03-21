PRIME MINISTER OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

DECISION: March 21, 2022, 286 – A ON APPOINTING HAKOB ABRAHAMYAN AS ASSISTANT PRIME MINISTER Pursuant to Article 9 of the Public Service Law

In the 10th part:

To appoint Hakob Abrahamyan Assistant to the Prime Minister from March 21, 2022. Nikol Pashinyan

