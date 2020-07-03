Hairdressers gear up to open at midnight tonight

Salons are preparing to open at midnight to meet with the frenzied rush from Britons aching for a post-lockdown trim.

After 90 days shuttered, hairdressers will be working flat from tomorrow if the country ushers in the next big easing of restrictions on Super Saturday.

Confronted with a rammed appointment book for the next five weeks, salons are eager to start welcoming customers as soon as possible.

Charlotte’s Academy in Cowes, Isle of Wight, has bookings for 20 clients from one-minute past midnight until 8.30am, where they will be managed by a team of three hair stylists.

Salon owner Charlotte Stephan, who’s leading from the front by working the post-midnight shift told MailOnline: ‘I’m so excited. I’m very close to lots of my clients and it feels as if I’m being reunited with members of the family.

‘I have to be there to see them again but it’s going to be very hard not to hug them. I can’t stand coffee so it is adrenaline that’s going to be keeping me awake.’

Screens split up the chairs in Charlotte’s Academy to prevent the spread of coronavirus

She added: ‘I’m also very nervous because I’ve been waiting for today for a long time. The lockdown was a very difficult time for me and for the business. This salon is my baby and it’s wonderful to find a way to open our doors again.

Ms Stephan, 40 unmasked that the thought of opening one-minute past midnight was suggested to her by a friend.

She added: ‘I then sent a message to all my customers asking if they could be interested in booking appointments if they should be asleep, and I was overrun by the response.

‘Within a few momemts I was fully booked throughout the early hours of Saturday morning and in to the remainder of the day and beyond. I’m really amazed by how loyal my customers are and simply how much they have missed coming to the salon to manage to get thier hair done.’

She said that the appointments for early hours of Saturday morning are for hair colouring.

Staff Ashley Tonge (left) wearing personal protective equipment practices haircut on her colleague Pippa Marland for the reopening of Sassoon’s Salon in Manchester today

‘Customers want to eliminate their lockdown roots. They’ve been complaining that they look a bit of a mess and want to have them sorted the moment they can, which explains why they want to come in at these bizarre times,’ she added.

Ms Stephan, who has been running the salon for 20 years said that work was taking place in the run up to the big opening to make it Covid secure.

Screens have now been erected round the salon, which includes also been rearranged so that clients can maintain social distance.

A one-way system has also been put in place. Staff will wear PPE while customers may have to wear face masks, and everyone will have their temperature checked before entering.

The salon closed its doors two days before the lockdown was formally announced on March 23. All ten staff have now been on furlough since then.

Ms Stephan added: ‘Everybody is delighted to be returning. But the most important thing for people is to have a breeding ground where clients and staff are safe.

‘Customers have already been calling me to say how excited they’re at seeing us and how much they will have missed us. It’s so nice to be appreciated by them.’

She added that the salon is fully booked until the end of August and that opening hours have been extended to handle the escalation in customers.

Since Boris Johnson gave the green light for salons to welcome right back clients on July 4, staff have now been busily preparing to open in line with government guidelines.

Most have started stocking face-shields for staff while plastering the ground with social distancing markings.

Britons will tomorrow enjoy a showering of freedoms as pubs, restaurants and hotels throw open their doors once more.

However many haircut hopefuls have been left dismayed after missing out on ‘gold dust’ appointments.

Sunderland-based salon owner Debra Adamson revealed she actually is fully booked for another five weeks and is opening at midnight after failing to squeeze in just one of her frequent customers, Karen.

She told Good Morning Britain: ‘ She is desperate. She is desperate but she hasn’t had her hair done for five months, and she did decide to try to enter online but I did not have any appointments for five weeks.

‘So I did said ‘Karen, are you aware? I’ve done your hair for that many years, I’ll open at midnight and do your hair at midnight’. She’s been an extremely loyal client to me..

She added: ‘I’m very excited to return to work, I’ve missed work. I’m getting used to not being in work but I’ve still be liaising with my clients on social media.’

Ms Adamson appeared on the show via her salon, which includes been revamped to accommodate social distancing requirements.

Wearing a face shield to insulate against the virus, she she reflected on the changes: ‘It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be quite difficult. It’s going to be hard for Caitlyn and myself having to wear all this outfit’.