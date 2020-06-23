Hairdressers are planning to reopen at MIDNIGHT after lockdown to clear huge backlog of customers

A shaggy-haired Boris Johnson has revealed hairdressers can be allowed to reopen from July 4.

The Prime Minister stated within the House of Commons salons can take customers offering they use acceptable precautions corresponding to sporting visors.

But purchasers might face a three-month ready record for a trim and a few companies stated they are going to reopen at midnight to assist clear the huge backlog.

Appointments are already full for the primary two weeks of July, with one London hairdresser getting ready to work by a 2,000-strong queue.

Mr Johnson stated: ‘Almost as eagerly awaited as a pint can be a haircut, significantly by me, Mr Speaker.

‘And so we are going to reopen hairdressers with acceptable precautions together with the use of visors.’

Northern Ireland salons are set to reopen on July 6, Wales can be open for appointment solely from July 13, however no date has been introduced for Scotland.

It will come as a aid to the general public, who’ve both had a crack at their very own barnets or left them to develop uncontrollably for 3 months.

It may also carry pleasure to the 600,000 staff from 50,000 companies throughout the nation who’ve been off work.

But hairdressers won’t look the identical after lockdown, with some of the proposed modifications being:

Appointments to be made remotely, with no dropping in on the day of the haircut

Temperature testing for purchasers and employees on arrival

Waiting outdoors is perhaps required till a buyer is ushered in by their stylist

Reception desk can have a Perspex display screen or be utterly gone

Payments can be contactless, with no money tipping

Chairs can be spaced out to observe social distancing tips

Stylists will put on masks and robes that are modified after every consumer

Clients can be requested to put on masks and depart jewelry, purses and coats at dwelling wherever attainable

Luxuries of tea, espresso and magazines won’t be supplied, so customers ought to carry their very own

Hand sanitisers can be dotted all through the salon

Juniors won’t be helping stylists, however sanitising sinks and surfaces between purchasers

Hellen Ward from Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa in London stated earlier than they begin chopping they want to assess the harm purchasers have achieved to themselves.

She stated there have been already 2,000 folks on the ready record, making it a three-month anticipate some customers.

She informed the Telegraph: ‘It will take some time, partly as a result of we now have to work out what they’ve achieved to their hair throughout lockdown to work out how lengthy a reserving will take.’

Meanwhile The Chair in Canterbury, Kent, revealed it’s going to open from midnight to 4pm on July 4 to get a head begin on the backlog.

Owner Katie Hancock and one other hairdresser are readying for the night time shift earlier than different staff begin within the morning.

The transfer will solely be for the primary day, however the salon’s regular opening hours can be prolonged like many throughout the nation.

Ms Hancock stated: ‘Obviously the well being and security of our purchasers and stylists is the precedence. All of our providers will take a bit longer than standard.’

Leeds-based Louise Howard-Long, who owns Architect Hair Salon, flogged £7,000 in precedence reserving vouchers however had to carry the scheme to a halt due to spiralling demand.

She stated: ‘We have been receiving so many emails. I’ve been attempting to reply to all of them individually to preserve it feeling private.’

The hairdressing expertise can be vastly totally different than earlier than lockdown, with stylists required to take steps to restrict the unfold of coronavirus.

The National Hair and Beauty Federation launched a set of tips final month to assist companies put together themselves for reopening.

It urged walk-in salons swap to an appointment-only system, or provide timed tickets to enable customers to ‘reserve’ their slot and return at the designated time.

To scale back the quantity of time a buyer spends within the chair, salons have been suggested to trial on-line consultations the place they are going to be in a position to talk about therapies.

The doc says: ‘This might be achieved earlier than your salon or barbershop is totally open for enterprise.

‘This additionally offers you a chance to speak to purchasers about security measures you are taking to shield them and your crew and to set up if an allergy alert take a look at is required.’

Any discussions that happen in particular person ought to be saved ‘to a minimal’ and be carried out through the mirror whereas standing behind the consumer.

The doc provides: ‘You can decrease the danger of an infection by standing side-by-side slightly than going through folks.’

Stylist James Johnson from Kent stated yesterday it was going to be ‘so busy for us’ with the backlog and that it will be ‘first come first served’.

He informed Sky News: ‘Our primary precedence is ensuring our purchasers are secure, so long as we are secure as nicely.

‘I feel it is overdue and I feel financially we are all prepared to return, there has acquired to be a degree the place we have to get the cash coming in and paying our payments.’

On preserving clear within the coronavirus period, he added: ‘As a member of the sweetness business our requirements of cleanliness are already very excessive.

‘It’s simply reinforcing that we are preserving it tremendous clear, tremendous disinfected. Obviously we can have to put on gloves and masks, possibly even aprons, and preserve issues in phrases of contact to a minimal.’

Gatsby & Miller in Amersham, Buckinghamshire – one of the 25,000 UK salon companions of magnificence large L’Oreal created a blueprint for the sector final month.

It features a digital display screen within the window to show essential reminders about social distancing.

Clients are welcomed by one mask-wearing stylist who will stick with them for his or her go to through a one-way system.

All employees can be sporting gloves and masks which can be modified all through the day, whereas customers can be additionally requested to put on a masks in the course of the appointment and hand sanitiser dispensers can be supplied.

Dawn Montgomery acts as a consumer to present how customers can pay for his or her appointments – with no money accepted