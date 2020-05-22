‘Haircut Night in America’ is here to save you

The community has introduced a brand new one-hour particular entitled, “Haircut Night in America.”
Arguably, it is probably the most helpful occasion of our occasions, and it will likely be hosted by married actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.
The particular will characteristic a few of America’s high hair stylists who will information celebrities — together with Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey famous person P.Okay. Subban — in addition to frontline healthcare staff by way of the right DIY haircut from their properties. Yes, colour and styling can be included.
“Haircut Night in America” was produced remotely due to the continued pandemic.
“With the majority of salons and barbershops still closed while America shelters in place, many increasingly hirsute people are missing their regularly scheduled salon appointments, and now more than ever need expert advice on how to rein in their unruly manes,” in accordance to promotional supplies for the present.
“After nearly three months of social distancing,” the oldsters behind the present say, “the time has come for people to take haircare into their own hands. In ‘Haircut Night in America,’ top stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a ‘cut-a-long’ from their homes and reveal the final looks, no matter the outcome.”
The particular will air Friday, May 29 at eight p.m. ET on CBS.