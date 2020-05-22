‘Haircut Night in America’ is here to save you

The community has introduced a brand new one-hour particular entitled, “Haircut Night in America.”

Arguably, it is probably the most helpful occasion of our occasions, and it will likely be hosted by married actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.

The particular will characteristic a few of America’s high hair stylists who will information celebrities — together with Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey famous person P.Okay. Subban — in addition to frontline healthcare staff by way of the right DIY haircut from their properties. Yes, colour and styling can be included.

“Haircut Night in America” was produced remotely due to the continued pandemic.