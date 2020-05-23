Hair Salons Secretly Taking Clients, Risk Losing Licenses Amid Pandemic

Exclusive

Times are difficult, as well as it’s obtained hairdressers as well as barbers in California risking their professions to make some frantically required money today … TMZ has actually found out.

Sources near to the scenario inform us … several properly qualified people in the hair biz are secretly taking clients in spite of the state’s extensive stay-at-home order, which does not yet enable beauty parlor to open up back up.

We’re informed some organisations are permitting their stylists or barbers to take consultations from normal clients in the stores– however simply making it look like the location is shut to passersby, like a speakeasy throughout Prohibition.

Our resources state the choice to return to deal with the DL is based upon organisations as well as employees merely requiring to sustain themselves as well as their family members … which is certainly reasonable.

We’re informed several remain in alarming straits economically, as well as the federal government’s stimulation cash really did not go much sufficient to aid– expense of living is extremely high in Cali, nevertheless.

And, though Governor Gavin Newsom has actually claimed he wishes salons will certainly have the ability to resume quickly, several really feel the goalpost maintains obtaining relocated … as well as they can not wait any type of longer.

The trouble is … the Board of Barbering as well as Cosmetology plainly captured wind of the immoral salons as well as sent out an e-mail to all licensees … intimidating to take serious corrective activity if they’re broken disobeying state orders as well as placing public health and wellness in danger.

In the Board’s words … “This will not be taken lightly.”