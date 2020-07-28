Hair Growth Serum with Argan Oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil & Organic Castor Oil for Hair Growth – Natural Hair Oil for Dry Hair, Hair Serum for Damaged Hair, Hair Loss Treatment & Hair Growth Oil for Women & Men



👩🏼‍🦰 RESTORE SHINE & VOLUME – This smoothing hair growth oil works to repair split ends, fight frizz and restore shine; Its nutrient-rich oils nourish the scalp and condition hair to treat dandruff, increase volume, boost density and grow beautiful, fuller and longer hair.

👱🏾‍♀️ NOURISH DRY, DAMAGED HAIR – May be used as a hair mask, leave-in conditioner or smoothing hair serum for dry hair; This nourishing, non-greasy and professional-grade hair oil is the secret to growing strong and healthy hair; The hydrating hair serum works as a detangler and conditioner for ALL types of hair.

👩🏾 BEAUTIFY ALL HAIR TYPES – Whether your hair is straight, curly, fine, thick, coarse, frizzy, chemically treated, or natural, this hair care treatment helps revitalize the natural beauty of dry, brittle and damaged hair for optimal hair health from root to tip; Packaged with a glass dropper for a quick and easy application.

🌱 MADE IN THE USA WITH NATURAL INGREDIENTS – Certified Organic by the USDA and EcoCert, our hair growth oil for men and women is professionally formulated using a proprietary blend of unrefined, hexane free and cold pressed oils and botanical extracts; Key Ingredients: Organic Castor Oil, Argan Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil and Peppermint Essential Oil.