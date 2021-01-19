Haim Saban weighs in on media M&A Fox-Disney merger ‘stumped’ him
Haim Saban weighs in on media M&A Fox-Disney merger ‘stumped’ him

Saban Capital Group Chairman & CEO, Haim Saban, joins ‘Influencers with Andy Serwer’ to discuss consolidation and M&A in the media industry.

