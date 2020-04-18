Hailey Bieber’s Sister Alaia Baldwin Is Expecting Her First Child!

Congratulations are so as!!

Alaia Baldwin, massive sis to Hailey Bieber, is anticipating her first little one!

On Friday, the 27-year-old introduced the joyous information by way of Instagram together with a candy black and white pic of her husband Andrew Aronow kissing her rising bump. To make issues much more particular, the couple selected Friday to announce as a result of it was Andrew’s birthday! Aww!!

Obviously, Hail commented on the pic:

“My niece” “Screaming!!!!”

Along with different celebs like Christie Brinkley and Tish Cyrus! They respectively penned:

“And the whole beautiful LOVE Story started in Parrot Cay! ❤️💕💕💕❤️💕 Sooooo happy for you two!!!” “What? Alaia!!!!!! I am sooooo happy for you! Congratulations. Gosh, time flies! Love You!!!”

Ch-ch-check out the lovable announcement for your self (beneath):

Mrs. Justin Bieber additionally shared the pic to her IG Story and wrote:

“I’m gonna be an Aunty!!!!!!!”

Major congrats once more to Alaia and Andrew!!

