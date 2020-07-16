Hailey Bieber Responds To NYC Hostess Who Said She Was ‘Not Nice’ When They Met!

Hailey Bieber is holding herself accountable!

The model responded to a viral TikTok video series in which a New York City hostess spills the tea about the celebrities she had served and rates them on a scale of one to 10 based on how friendly they were.

Unfortunately for Mrs. Bieber, Julia Carol Ann did not give her the best review. In the clip, she said of Hailey:

“This is going to be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really want to like her but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10.”

Ouch!

The low rating prompted Justin Bieber’s wife to comment on the post, writing:

“Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention! Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad you called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person.”

The TikTok user seemed to appreciate the 23-year-old’s apology, writing in reply:

“Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen. Thanks [so much] for taking the time to apologize – I hope we can meet again one day and start over. X.”

Until then… she’ll have to settle for that failing grade! Hailey wasn’t the only celeb who Julia had a bad experience with. The hostess gave both Kylie and Kendall Jenner dismal ratings.

Giving Kendall a 4 out of 10, she said:

“This is another one where I unfortunately did not have the best experience with them. She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold towards staff. She also usually had someone speak for her and didn’t speak directly to staff. I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy.”

As for the Kylie’s Cosmetics CEO? She got a measly 2 out of 10 for allegedly being a bad tipper.

Julia said:

“She was fine but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill. Do with that information what you will.”

Fortunately, there were a handful of celebs who got glowing reviews from the restaurant worker. Gigi and Bella Hadid received a 10 out of 10, Nick Jonas got an 8 out of 10, and Beyoncé scored a 10,000 out of 10, because… Beyoncé.

Ch-ch-check out the TikToks (below) to see who else was rated!

[Image via WENN/TikTok]