Hailey Baldwin slams plastic surgery accusations: ‘I’ve never touched my face’

Baldwin just recently reacted to a social media sites message on an Instagram account that shared a split photo of Baldwin’s present look together with an image of her when she was a teen, apparently recommending that she had actually made some abnormal adjustments to her look for many years.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” Baldwin stated in demonstration of the message, which was screen-captured by a follower account prior to being removed. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…”

“I’ve never touched my face,” she included. “So if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Many followers of the “Drop the Mic” host concerned her protection and also commended her for speaking up on the social media sites message prior to Baldwin increased back a brief time later on and also shared a selfie of her very own to her Instagram Story, cleaning off the hate.

Baldwin and also Bieber have actually turned into one of Hollywood’s leading it-couples and also have actually appeared to accept their brand-new course of coming to be significantly a lot more open up to the ventures within their connection, due partially to their Facebook Watch collection “The Biebers on Watch” and also Bieber’s honest YouTube restricted collection “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” in which he deeply reviews his psychological wellness therapies.

Earlier this month, both opened concerning the link they have actually developed via Bieber’s fight with clinical depression and also just how “people look at it like a weakness.”

“When you were struggling a bit with depression the biggest change I saw was two things,” Baldwin informed Bieber,26 “The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant, which you’re no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn’t needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet.”

“I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I’ve cut sugar out of, I feel like I’m not depressed,” Bieber said. “Depression is an actual point. A great deal of individuals fight with clinical depression and also individuals take a look at it like it’s a weak point. But up until you have it …”

Baldwin confirmed her partner’s cases of sensation favorable after altering his food consumption and also included that she additionally picked up a change in the “Yummy” crooner’s mindset after he began seeing a specialist on a regular basis, whom Baldwin partly attributed for Bieber understanding “a big lesson of having that person.”