Hailey Baldwin reveals what makes her ‘really annoyed’ with husband Justin Bieber

HAILEY BALDWIN RECALLS TAKING A ‘HUGE LEAP OF FAITH’ ON RELATIONSHIP WITH JUSTIN BIEBER

The design just recently spoke with Elle, and exposed that there’s something about her hubby that gets on her nerves.

“I don’t consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world,” she described. “It’s fine. I’ve accepted it. I can live with it. They’re visible, they’re there, but they’re not super long.”

Baldwin included: “My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed.”

In the interview, Baldwin likewise went over assisting to teach the “Yummy” vocalist about skin care.

“Justin was struggling a bit with acne. I tried to help him clear that and get that under control and it is working. It’s gone, and he’s really happy,” she stated. “I give him all of the tips that I use personally and I’ve given him products that I use. I’m always big on keeping your skin hydrated. It’s taken him a while, though.”

In truth, the design stated that Bieber is now relatively “into skincare.”

“Let me just say that my man is so into skincare. I mean, I wouldn’t say so into skincare, but he cares a lot about what’s going on with his skin now because he knows how much I love it,” Baldwin …