Hailey and Justin Bieber Threaten to Sue Plastic Surgeon Over TikTok Claims

Exclusive

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon’s blowing up on TikTok after posting a video suggesting Hailey Bieber‘s had some work carried out on her face, however now it is received him in authorized sizzling water with Hailey and Justin.

Dr. Daniel Barrett‘s been hit with a cease-and-desist letter by the couple’s attorneys, who declare he is utilizing Hailey’s identify, picture and likeness in his video with out permission to promote his observe and “spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”



On high of that, Barrett’s being accused of copyright infringement for his use of lyrics from Justin’s music, “Sorry,” within the TikTok caption.

In the vid, which was posted over the weekend, the plastic surgeon compares a 2011 picture of Hailey to a newer one and one from 2016. He says he thinks the bodily modifications are unimaginable with out some beauty procedures … particularly to her nostril.

Barrett additionally speculates Hailey’s undergone genioplasty and has lip fillers.

Hailey and Justin’s authorized workforce say the TikTok contains quite a lot of violations, together with “misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement” and extra.

They’re demanding Barrett take down the video and problem a public retraction within the subsequent 24 hours … or else the authorized fury is coming.

Dr. Barrett tells TMZ … he would not consider his feedback within the video are disparaging, and he finds it “crazy” that the Beibers need to chase him down for one thing like this.