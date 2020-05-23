Hail predicted in number of regions in Armenia – Panorama

Rain with thunderstorm is predicted on May 23 particularly in the northern regions, on 24-25 May in most regions, in separate locations hail can be predicted. On May 26-28, no precipitation is predicted, Hydromet meteorological service reported on Saturday.

South-west wind pace is 3-Eight m/s, in the course of the thunderstorm wind pace might attain as much as 25-30 m/s.

On May 24-25, the air temperature will go down by 8-10 levels, the supply stated. In capital Yerevan brief rain with thunderstorm is predicted in separate components of town. On May 26-28 no precipitation is predicted, in the course of the thunderstorm wind pace might attain as much as 20-22 m/s.