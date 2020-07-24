Hagia Sophia was a message of secularism, says Orhan Pamuk – Panorama

Turkey’s Nobel Prize winning author Orhan Pamuk stated that the Hagia Sophia was a message of secularism when it was a museum.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle released on Friday, Pamuk stated the choice to re- transform the website into a mosque was a populist message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that revealed his celebration no longer appreciated the secularism of Turkey’s starting daddy Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Ahval reported.

“[They] wish to state to the rest of the world that we are not extremely pleased with theWest This is not a message that I like,” he stated.

The Hagia Sophia, initially developed as a Byzantine cathedral in 537, was developed into a mosque following the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul on May 29, 1453, and after that ended up being a museum in 1935 under Ataturk’s presidency.

Islamists in Turkey have actually long clamoured for the website to be reversed into a mosque. On July 10, Erdogan revealed the opening of the Hagia Sophia to Muslim praise after the Council of State – Turkey’s greatest administrative court – ruled that the structure’s conversion to a museum was prohibited.

Erdogan signed up with hundreds of worshippers on Friday in the Hagia Sophia and recited from the Quran prior to the very first common Muslim prayers kept in the Istanbul landmark in 86 years occurred.

Pamuk stated he was impressed that opposition celebrations were not challenging the relocation.

“They are not raising their voices because there is no free speech in Turkey to challenge this,” and since they hesitated of defending Atat ürk’s choice, he stated.

Pamuk stated that while it was a popular choice to alter the status of the website amongst many individuals in Turkey, which the fate of the Hagia Sophia must be chosen by Turkish individuals, there were numerous who opposed it.

“As a citizen of the Republic of Turkey and like millions of secular citizens, I am against it. Unfortunately, our voice is not heard,” he stated.