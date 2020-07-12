Hagia Sophia: Pope ‘pained’ as Istanbul museum reverts to mosque

Image copyright

Pope Francis is the most recent non secular chief to converse out over the Turkish president's transfer





Pope Francis has stated he is “pained” by Turkey’s determination to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia again right into a mosque.

Speaking at a service within the Vatican, the Roman Catholic chief added that his “thoughts go to Istanbul”.

Hagia Sophia was constructed as a Christian cathedral practically 1,500 years in the past and was a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of 1453.

The Unesco World Heritage Site grew to become a museum in 1934 underneath Turkish Republic founding father Ataturk.

But earlier this week a Turkish court docket annulled the positioning’s museum standing, saying its use as something apart from a mosque was “not possible legally”.

Pope Francis confined himself to just a few phrases on the problem: “My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia and I am very pained.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated the primary Muslim prayers could be held in Hagia Sophia on July 24.

The Hagia Sophia has enormous significance as a spiritual and political image





Shortly after the announcement, the primary name to prayer was recited on the website and broadcast on all of Turkey’s major information channels. Hagia Sophia’s social media channels have additionally been taken down.

Islamists in Turkey have lengthy referred to as for it to turn into a mosque once more however secular opposition members opposed the transfer.

Defending the choice, President Erdogan harassed that the nation had exercised its sovereign proper, and he added that the constructing would stay open to all Muslims, non-Muslims and overseas guests.

‘Voices not heard’

The Pope is considered one of a number of non secular and political leaders worldwide who’ve criticised the transfer.

The World Council of Churches has referred to as on President Erdogan to reverse the choice. The Church in Russia, house to the world’s largest Orthodox Christian neighborhood, instantly expressed remorse that the Turkish court docket had not taken its considerations under consideration when ruling on Hagia Sophia.

The website is now considered one of Turkey's most visited vacationer sights





It has additionally drawn condemnation from Greece, and Unesco stated its World Heritage Committee would now evaluate the monument’s standing.

One of Turkey’s most well-known authors, Orhan Pamuk, advised the BBC that the choice would take away the “pride” some Turks had in being a secular Muslim nation.

“There are millions of secular Turks like me who are crying against this but their voices are not heard,” stated Mr Pamuk.

History of a worldwide icon