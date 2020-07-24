Hagia Sophia hosts first prayer since reopening, 86 years after converting to a museum

As lots of as 350,000 individuals participated in the prayer, with lots of in presence using face masks as a preventative measure throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Erdogan began the prayer with a recitation of the Quran, then handed the service over to Ali Erbas, who hoped that Muslims would never ever once again be “denied” the right to praise at Hagia Sophia.

POPE FRANCIS SAYS HE IS ‘DEEPLY HURT’ OVER TURKEY’S CHOICE ON HAGIA SOPHIA

Built almost 1,500 years earlier, Hagia Sophia was the first cathedral in the RomanEmpire After a thousand years, the Ottomans transformed the structure into a mosque following the sack ofConstantinople

When nationwide hero Mustafa Kemal Ataturk developed the modern-day state of Turkey, he transformed the mosque into a museum, a relocation that remained in line with his nonreligious policy for the brand-new nation.

The choice to resume the Byzantine structure as a mosque drew criticism from Greece, the United States and Christian church leaders who got in touch with Erdogan to keep the museum status of Hagia Sophia, however the president completed the relocation following a high court order.

“This is Hagia Sophia breaking away from its captivity chains. It was the greatest dream of our youth,” Erdogan stated recently. “It was the yearning of our people and it has been accomplished.”

Some think that Erdogan has actually pressed through the relocation in order to fight his drooping appeal throughout a financial recession.

“It allows him to switch the narrative away from the economy to the culture wars, an area where he did well in the past by mobilizing his right-wing base,” stated Soner Cagaptay, Turkey expert for the Washington Institute and author of “Erdogan’s Empire,” informed The Associated Press.

The relocation has actually shown popular with Erdogan’s base, though: lots collected beyond the structure following the court order recently, and hundreds over night to be all set for the first prayer on Friday.

Dozens of adorers broke through one cops checkpoint to rush towards Hagia Sophia and social distancing practices, in location due to the coronavirus break out, were being overlooked, Turkish media reported.

Retired instructor Suleyman Karatas stated: “God willing, it will stay as a mosque. Because Hagia Sophia is the legacy of our ancestor.”

Erdogan’s federal government has actually guaranteed that Hagia Sophia’s artifacts will stay secured, which the structure will still be open to public gos to beyond prayer hours.

