Mills was 29.

Officers responded to a 911 name Tuesday night to a residence the place a girl had been shot. The girl, Erica Price, suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and chest and instructed officers the gunman was Mills, in keeping with an announcement from Mayfield police.

Mills was discovered within the house and pronounced dead on the scene.

Price, 34, was transported to the hospital the place she was listed in steady situation, police mentioned.