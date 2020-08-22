Hagan scores, Ogebe nets four goals as Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz maul ROW Rybnik

The 25-year-old scored two times in each half in Poland as her side travelled past their Ekstraliga competitors in Saturday’s encounter

Alice Ogebe opened her Polish Ekstraliga objective account with a quadruple for Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz as they surged Priscilla Hagan’s ROW Rybnik 4-0 in Saturday’s encounter.

The 25-year-old signed up with the Polish attire from Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Real Betis in June and made a losing launching for Sportis after a 2-0 loss to Ernestina Abambila’s Medyk Konin recently.

Despite her incorrect start, the Nigeria global eradicated the memories of the defeat to fire her side ahead with a long-range strike from the ideal edge of package in the 16th minute.

Eight minutes from half time, Karolina Madja teed up the Nigerian to blast house for her brace and the visitors’ second of the match.

Sportis continued from where they ended in the very first half as Ogebe utilized her speed to outrun her marker and struck her hat-trick 14 minutes after the reboot.

She went on to get her 4th of the contest to conclude the win with her 62nd-minute strike, regardless of Ghana’s Hagan bagging an alleviation objective for the hosts in injury time.

Ogebe, who played from start to end up, has actually now scored four goals in 2 matches for Sportis, while Hagan, who lasted the period for Rybnik, has actually scored an objective in …