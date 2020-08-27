‘Haftar’s militia violated ceasefire’ – Middle East Monitor

The Libyan army revealed today that the militia of General Khalifa Haftar has violated the ceasefire.

This was available in a declaration by the Sirte and Al-Jufra Operations Room, published on Facebook.

The declaration stated: “The terrorist Al-Karama gangs and the affiliated Wagner mercenaries have targeted our valiant forces with more than 12 Grad missiles.”

The declaration discussed that this “is a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement that was announced last Friday.”

The declaration worried that “the Sirte and Al-Jufra Operations Room will not hesitate to respond to these actions, as approved by field operations.”

The Libyan federal government has actually alerted Haftar’s militia of continuing more attacks and dedicating criminal offenses in the cities of Sirte and Traghan

READ: 22 bodies of migrants recuperated off Libya coast

The federal government stated in a declaration that it “will not stand idly by and will follow its duties of protecting the Libyan people and seeking to move them peacefully to a more stable stage.”

Since Friday, a ceasefire has actually been enforced in Libya, according to 2 synchronised declarations of the Libyan federal government’s Presidency Council, and the Tobruk House of Representatives, which supports Haftar in his battle versus the federal government over authenticity and authority in the oil-rich nation.

The 2 …