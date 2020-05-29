Haftar shelling injures 3 civilians in Tripoli – Middle East Monitor

At least three civilians have been injured on Thursday as warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia shelled a residential space in Tripoli, Libya’s capital, Anadolu Agency experiences.

“Three civilians, including two children, were wounded as a result of shelling by the Haftar militia in the Ain Zara area,” Osama Ali, a spokesman for the Libyan authorities’s ambulance and emergency service, informed Anadolu Agency.

The Libyan authorities has been underneath assault by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with greater than 1,000 killed in the violence. The authorities launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter assaults on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s authorities was based in 2015 underneath a UN-led political deal.

