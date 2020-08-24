Haftar dismisses ceasefire announcement in Libya – Middle East Monitor

Libyan warlord General Khalifa Haftar’s forces have actually dismissed a ceasefire announcement by Libya’s globally identified federal government as a “marketing” stunt, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the news channel, Ahmed Mismari, representative for Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), stated competing forces from the war-torn nation’s west were mobilising around cutting edge in the centre of the nation.

“The eastern-based forces were ready to respond to any attempted attack on its positions around the coastal city of Sirte and Jufra, further inland,” he stated in a media instruction.

Earlier Friday, the Libyan federal government revealed an instant ceasefire throughout the nation, requiring governmental and parliamentary elections next March.

This declaration originated from the LNA after the announcement of a ceasefire and a require the resumption of oil production by the Tripoli- based Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj

On the other hand, the speaker of the Tobruk Parliament in Libya, Aguila Saleh, called in a declaration for an instant armistice and for Sirte to be the short-term head office of the brand-new Presidential Council.

