Haftar and the Gulf states are leading a hypocritical, fake war against Islamism in Libya – Middle East Monitor

In 2017, Abu Dhabi’s Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan told a forum that, “There will come a day that we will see far more radicals, extremists and terrorists coming out of Europe because of a lack of decision-making, trying to be politically correct, or assuming that they know the Middle East, that they know Islam, and they know the others far better than we do… that’s pure ignorance.” Apart from being a sweeping and ambiguous assertion shared extensively by Islamophobes, it signalled to many a vital shift in UAE regional and international coverage priorities.

It has lengthy been a pattern in secular Arab states to wage war against any type of political Islam wherever it has emerged. The outcomes have included Egypt’s execution of Sayyid Qutb in 1966; Syria’s bloodbath in Hama in 1982; and the present demonisation of the Muslim Brotherhood by despots and tyrants throughout the area. The very existence of entities resembling the Brotherhood — which is a myriad of organisations reasonably than the transnational single master-movement that its opponents declare it to be — poses a menace to these dictators who give themselves the omnipotence of the God that they search to consign to non-public prayer and event public utterances in the identify of their state-approved faith. It is an age-old energy wrestle.

Throughout the previous decade, nevertheless, that ever-present want for these states to implement their will on the folks by any means vital has taken maintain in the UAE, which had till then largely saved impartial — in public, at the very least — on the situation. When the menace to Gulf thrones turned obvious in the 2011 “Arab Spring” and the subsequent re-emergence of “Islamist” events in North Africa, it was no shock that their sensitivity about any expression of political beliefs or requires reform was very apparent. What adopted was a war against Islamism led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, on a bigger and extra worldwide scale than related efforts as soon as made by Baathist events in the Middle East.

Reports earlier this 12 months that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had significantly funded US President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign; revelations that they’ve been fuelling Islamophobia in the West; and the sight of far-right events in Europe appealing to the UAE for funding all function examples of their affect in the battle against Islamists. In the geopolitical sphere, they’ve been tackling Islamist components by undermining the Syrian opposition and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya, in addition to the Turkish authorities led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, all of whom they view as Islamist or Brotherhood-backed.

This anti-Islamist coalition just isn’t so noble, nevertheless, for it tends to miss the undeniable fact that its allies cooperate with – and even incorporate – their very personal Islamist militias. This is seen most clearly in the GNA’s rival, the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by the coalition’s ally Khalifa Haftar, which has been confirmed to be neither absolutely Libyan nor, certainly, composed solely {of professional} troopers.

Around half of the LNA is, in truth, made up of an assortment of militias, together with regional tribal teams; international forces resembling the Sudanese fast Support Forces and Russian and Syrian mercenaries; and, most prominently, radical Islamist militias. The Subul Al-Salam militia, Al-Wadi Brigade, the Tawhid Battalion and the Tariq Ibn Ziyad Brigade, for instance, all determine as Salafi-Madkhali Muslims, a department of Islam originating in Saudi Arabia with Rabee’ Ibn Hadi Al-Madkhali and espousing orthodox Salafism, which is taken into account to be at the excessive finish of the spectrum albeit believing that its followers mustn’t enter the political sphere.

The Saudi-UAE coalition and sympathisers of those militias justify their presence and help by citing the undeniable fact that Madkhali’s followers separate faith from politics – making them virtually secular in outlook by refusing to insurgent against the governing entity in query – whereas viewing the Muslim Brotherhood and its associates as the actual menace as a result of they take part in the political course of.

Regardless of the fact in such distinctions, Haftar and the Gulf States which again him use this as an excuse to keep up and develop the LNA’s offensive to seize territory held by the GNA, significantly its determined assault on Tripoli that has, to this point, held agency with the assist of Turkey. The nice irony is that Haftar’s narrative insists that he’s attempting to clear Libya of any Islamist or extremist components in his quest to usher in his imaginative and prescient of the future for the war-ravaged state. This narrative has been significantly helpful in gaining the silence of Western and European nations regardless of their outward help for the GNA. Strong proof has surfaced suggesting that they supported Haftar with air strikes following the launch of his 2014 “Operation Dignity”.

This is to not assert that he’s ideologically-aligned with the militias or that any future regime led by Haftar will tolerate them; reasonably that he has accepted and included them into his self-styled LNA for purely egocentric causes as he seeks to take management of Libya. His ambition has been curbed currently, although, with a GNA counteroffensive in which dozens of LNA fighters have been killed, a whole lot extra have been captured, and a number of key areas have been liberated.

If Haftar does finally oust the GNA and seize Tripoli, although, we may be virtually sure that he’ll crush and dissolve the Islamist militias which are preventing for him. That tends to be the destiny of all insurgent sub-groups which assist a budding authorities to achieve energy, as they are seen eternally as a potential menace.

A clampdown on the mosques and centres of the Salafi spiritual institution in Libya will then be enforced, with Imams being compelled to evangelise help for Haftar; based on experiences, that is already taking place in LNA-held territory. Like his ally Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Egypt, who has cracked down on the famed Al-Azhar University and sought to implement a extra “moderate” Islam, Haftar will do the identical by guaranteeing that spiritual establishments inside Libya comply absolutely with the diktats of a newly secularised state. This is already true throughout most of the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) area.

With the Libyan civil war in its ninth 12 months and the battle removed from being resolved, the Gulf States’ fake war against Islamism is being carried out to not defend peculiar folks, however to shore up their very own thrones, which have been shaken by the upsurge in fashionable political activism. Backed by Western international locations whose lip-service to the unfold of democracy doesn’t lengthen to the oil-rich monarchies and strategic companions saved in energy to guard Israel, the hypocrisy of the Gulf States is uncovered by their use of Islamist militias to eradicate Islamism and, certainly, Islam itself. It additionally exposes the naivety of the militias, which are getting used to eradicate the religion which they and their paymasters declare to espouse.

