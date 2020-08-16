Haehne 9 Inch Tablet PC, Google Android 6.0 Quad Core,800480 Screen, 1.3GHz, Dual Cameras, 1GB RAM 16GB ROM, 3000mAh,Bluetooth, WiFi (Blue)



Price: $64.99

(as of Aug 16,2020 00:22:16 UTC – Details)

Store More of Your Moments

9 inch tablet comes with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, you can store more of your favorite music, photos, books and movies. Plus, the tablet supports expandable microSD card up to 32GB. Large Storage Space for everything, from your go-to shows to memorable moments.

Power Your Day

The 3000mAh battery keeps you powered up to watch, read and game at home or on the go for up to 8 hours of mixed usage. Your haehne tablet gives you the flexibility to go wherever the day takes you. (Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and others.Certain apps may reduce battery life.)

Great Viewing Experience

The Haehne 9 inch tablet HD 800*480 resolution is perfect for web browsing and playing games, with 178 degree of view angle touchscreen display delivers incredible brightness for a great viewing experience under all angles and ambient lights.

Notice: This accessories do not include a plug/adapter, it only has an USB cable. Please use your Android phone plug or charger to charge the Tablet PC!

Please Note:

1. After received the product, please charge it for 2-3 hours.

2. Because the system occupies part of the memory, the actual available memory is less than 16GB.

3. Consider the safety of transport, package does not include AC adapter, you can use USB cable to charge, or use your own Android phone charger.

Detail Information:

1. 9″ cost-effective MID with CORTEX-A7 Quad core

2. Google Android 6.0

3. 9.0″ TFT LCD

4. Resolution: 800×480 , support G-Sensor

5. Full Size, 5 Point Capacitive Touchscreen

6. RAM: 1 GB

7. ROM: 16 GB, Expandable by MicroSD to 32GB

8. Front & back 0.3MP Dual cameras

9. Play Store: You can download thousands of APPS from Google Play

10. Output Device: Built-in Loud stereo speakers

11. Input Device: Built-in Microphone

12. Accelerator, G Sensor

13. Wireless: 802.11 b/g/n

14. Bluetooth: 4.0+EDR

15. Battery Pack: 3.7V 3000mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery, enjoy longer running time

16. Languages: Multiple languages

Package Included:

1* 9 Inch Tablet

1* USB Cable

1* User Manual

1* OTG Cable

