Haehne 7 Inches Tablet PC – Google Android 6.0 Quad Core, 1024 x 600 Screen, 2.0MP 0.3MP Dual Camera, 1G RAM 16GB ROM, 2800mAh, WiFi, Bluetooth (White)

Tablet PC is the mainstream electronic product in our daily life. Our HAEHNE tablet is 1024*600 TN screen with a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Bluetooth and Android 6.0 version system

From the perspective of portability, the screen size of the product is 7 inches, which is a small-sized tablet pc. It is very convenient to carry out

It is equipped with a 2.0MP rear camera and 0.3 front camera to meet the general video chat needs. Through Google store, we can install more different types of apps

16GB storage capacity, built-in Micro SD card slot allows you to add up to 32GB extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files

Notice: This accessories do not include a plug/adapter, it only has an USB cable. Please use your Android phone plug or charger to charge the Tablet PC!