Hackers targeting UK research labs amid vaccine race – GCHQ chief | UK news

Britain’s intelligence agencies are working urgently to prevent hackers from hostile states, including China, wanting to steal the secrets of a potential coronavirus vaccine, the head of GCHQ has said.

Jeremy Fleming, said hackers – including those from hostile states – were targeting the UK’s health infrastructure plus some of its world-leading research labs, frequently by using simple techniques.

“We do know that, whether it’s states or criminals, they are going after things which are sensitive to us,” the director general said in a rare interview to the Cheltenham science festival. “So, it’s a high priority for us to protect the health sector, particularly the race to acquire a vaccine.”

He said hackers were frequently “looking for pretty basic vulnerabilities” such as for example “lures to get people to click on the wrong thing … where people aren’t backing up properly, or where they’ve got basic passwords and so on.”

The chief of the signals intelligence agency did not directly name China or any country to be behind the cyber-attacks on the NHS and British research labs, but sources indicated that Beijing was often thought to be involved.

Elsewhere in the interview, which was recorded three weeks earlier, Fleming described China as, partly, “an intelligence adversary”, and said the UK had to navigate a complex relationship with Beijing, made more acute by the pandemic.

“For the UK, we see China as an intelligence adversary, we see them as an economic partner, we work with them in some areas, we compete with them in others, and in still others, we call out their behaviours when we don’t think they align with what we expect to see or with our values.”

Britain’s intelligence agencies have been pressing for both a reassessment of the UK’s relationship with Beijing, arguing that Britain must reduce its dependence on Chinese technology and medical supplies, and a far more realistic appreciation of the intelligence threat.

Others, however, have gone further, claiming that coronavirus could have leaked from the high-security infection research lab in Wuhan, and that, in contrast to the prevailing research, it may be humanmade.

Sir Richard Dearlove, who was responsible for MI6 in the runup to the Iraq war, told the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that he had seen “very important” research suggesting there were “inserted sections” on the structures that bind the Covid-19 strain on to human cells.

The research – by Prof Angus Dalgleish, of St George’s hospital at the University of London and a former Ukip candidate, and the Norwegian virologist Birger Sorensen – goes from the prevailing scientific and security opinion, which says the herpes virus emerged from horseshoe bats and was passed on to humans via an intermediate animal, such as for instance a pangolin.

Whitehall sources reacted with dismay to Dearlove’s intervention, the latest in a long campaign of briefing aimed at justifying a lab leak theory pushed by the US president, Donald Trump. They reiterated they saw no evidence to justify the claim by the former MI6 boss.

Last month, Andrew Parker, who was the top of MI5 until April, said of the origins of the coronavirus: “I’m just not alert to any evidence that it is such a thing other than what folks think it is: it came via markets. There are all kinds of hypotheses around, but I simply think it is perhaps not useful to speculate [or] be worried about all that.”