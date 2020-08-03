Hackers Steal Over $1.3M from European Crypto Trading Platform

A European cryptocurrency trading platform called 2gether was just recently targeted by an unidentified group of hackers. These bad stars took over 1.183 million Euros ($ 1.39 M) from the service’s financial investment accounts in a cyberattack on July 31.

Ramon Ferraz Estrada, CEO of the crypto company, revealed in a series of Twitter posts that the hack impacted crypto financial investment accounts and exposed user passwords, though he kept in mind that Euro accounts and wallets “are safe.”

To make up for the taken funds, 2gether has actually used clients its native 2GT token at a cost comparable to 5 cents each. The 2gether group will likewise try to assign extra funds to cover any remaining losses.

Unknown information about the security breach

The crypto trading platform likewise mentioned that its app will be restored as quickly as possible, “with all the security measures available.” The business will likewise hold an Ask Me Anything, or AMA, session on Reddit to clarify any doubts clients might have relating to the attack.

The U.K.-based cryptocurrency exchange Cashaa just recently reported that more than 336 Bitcoin (BTC) were likewise taken by hackers. The business has actually given that stopped all crypto-related deals, though users were supposedly not impacted by this hack.

A series of tweets published by Whale Alert on July 27-28 suggested that wallet addresses connected with the current Bitfinex exchange hack moved 3503 BTC– worth approximately $387 million– over 12 deals.