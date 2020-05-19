Hackers shift ransom demand from Donald Trump to Madonna

Hacking group REvil cyberattacked top entertainment attorney Allen Grubman’s NYC law firm and stole 756 gigabytes of paperwork on stars together with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey and U2. They doubled their ransom demand to $42 million last week after Grubman refused to pay, stating the FBI thought-about the hack “an act of terrorism.”

The hackers upped the ante by posting on the darkish Web, “The next person we’ll be publishing is Donald Trump … We found a ton of dirty laundry.” It was not clear why the hackers related Grubman to Trump, who has by no means been a consumer of the lawyer’s agency.

CORONAVIRUS AT THE AIRPORT: HOW CAN I AVOID GERMS?

Then on Monday, REvil revealed the Trump paperwork have been off the market, stating, “Interested people contacted us and agreed to buy all the data about the US president …We are pleased with the deal and keep our word.” They added, “We are preparing to auction Madonna data … The buyer has the right to do whatever he sees fit with the data.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It isn’t recognized what was within the alleged Trump trove, however sources who considered a pattern on the hackers’ website stated it associated to snarky mentions of Trump in e-mails from Grubman’s clientele.

This article initially appeared in Page Six.