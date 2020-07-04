Hachalu Hundessa: ‘My friend the hero who was gunned down’

Image caption



Hachalu Hundessa (L) and Amensisa Ifa have been friends since 2009





The killing of Ethiopian protest singer and revered musician Hachalu Hundessa led to days of unrest in the country, and the deaths of at the least 80 people during protests.

Hachalu mostly sang about love and unity, but his songs also addressed issues of marginalisation felt by his Oromo ethnic group.

BBC camera operator Amensisa Ifa, who was a friend of the musician’s and had filmed an award-winning video with him, looks back on the days since that he died.

Sometimes when I think about Hachalu’s death, I think that I would go for died if that meant that he could live.

He was a hero to a lot of, and had so much to offer his people.

He always fought for them – and during those times when many artists, activists and politicians fled the country, Hachalu stayed right back raising conditions that many wouldn’t normally dare to improve.

‘Hachalu is in hospital’

I started getting calls and text messages after 22:00 (19:00 GMT) on Monday from friends who were all asking me about what had happened to Hachalu.

No-one at the point was saying he was dead, but it was clear that something had happened.

I tried calling our other friends, but no-one was picking up. Then I got a text message to state that Hachalu was in hospital.

I decided to drive there and, on my way, was able to reach among our friends on the phone and he explained, sobbing, he was standing next to Hachalu’s body.

Hachalu had been shot dead.

Amensisa’s video for Hachalu’s 2015 song Maalan Jira has won awards





When I got to the hospital there was plenty of noise inside the room where the body was.

Someone uncovered it and I saw what looked to me such as a gunshot wound to his chest.

The police are there, as well as a large amount of friends.

I was calling his name and crying. Everybody was shouting, everyone was crying.

“Don’t tell me this is real,” we kept on screaming.

Hachalu’s body was then taken fully to another hospital so the doctors could do further investigations, and we followed the ambulance.

We stayed through the night. At about 04:00 we went outside and the whole area in front of the hospital was full of people as the news had spread about Hachalu’s death.

Everybody was crying, calling his name.

Then after sunrise, we tried to take the body out of the capital, Addis Ababa, to Hachalu’s city of Ambo – about 100km (60 miles) west of Addis Ababa.

‘Hachalu is our hero’

As we drove out of the city in a convoy, I could note that there have been a lot of trouble. I could hear gunshots and the police launching tear gas.

We got in terms of Burayu, about 15km, where we met thousands of people who have been travelling in to Addis Ababa on foot, on lorries and buses; most of them in shock and grief, and attempting to pay their respects.

These were individuals from different parts of Oromia who have been travelling over night after hearing of Hachalu’s death. Many were requesting the funeral to take place in the capital.

Sitting in my own car, I heard people saying: “Hachalu is our nation’s hero. He deserves a heroic funeral in Addis.”

Our convoy stopped there for a time, and then we started the journey back again to Addis Ababa.

We later found out that the government insisted that Hachalu should really be laid to rest in Ambo, since it was what the family had wanted. As an effect his human body was flown by helicopter to the town.

But I couldn’t go to Ambo for the funeral on Thursday as the roads had been blocked.

There are not many mourners at the funeral, however it was broadcast on tv





Instead I had to check out the ceremony on tv, and that was the toughest moment for me.

I wanted to be with him to say goodbye properly. I really could see that few people have been allowed to attend, and within our culture you cannot bury even a regular person with just a few people around, aside from a big hero like Hachalu.

As I was watching, I was sobbing.

I called my mother in tears and told her: “I want to die today.” She was also crying and I’ve been crying ever since, each and every time someone asks me how I’m feeling.

Only only a few mourners could actually attend the funeral





I’m still confused about Hachalu’s death.

Even on Thursday, when I heard that something had happened to a friend of his, I instinctively started dialling Hachalu’s number to speak to him about this.

I had talked to him weekly before that he was shot and that he told me he had a brand new song he wanted to play me called “Eessa Jirta?” meaning Where Are You?

Hachalu’s art was not restricted to politics. He sang about culture, identity, unity, human rights and love among other things.

I also desired to chat about a television interview he had just given where he was telling people who he would maybe not turn his back on his political views.

Hachalu was proud to recognize with his Oromo ethnic group





He was talking about the rights of the Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group who have long complained of political and economic marginalisation.

People have been accusing him of accepting money from the country’s new governing party – the Prosperity Party – but that he said: “No-one can buy me.”

He always knew that people disagreed with him, and there have been incidents by which he had rows with many people in Addis Ababa.

But he never worried for his life. He usually said some body who dies for his people is just a hero.

“I’m no different to anyone else,” he explained once, “I may die one day, but I am not afraid of dying.”