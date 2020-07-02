Hachalu Hundessa: Mob violence in Ethiopia as protest singer buried

Image copyright

The funeral will be held for Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa as unrest over his death has spread from the Oromia region where he was seen as a hero.

Armed gangs are reported to be roaming the main city, Addis Ababa, targeting rival ethnic groups.

At least 81 individuals have been killed in protests in Oromia since Hachalu was shot dead on Monday night.

The motive for his killing remains unclear, however the 34-year-old had said he’d received death threats.

His songs centered on the rights of the country’s Oromo ethnic group and became anthems in a wave of protests that resulted in the downfall of the last prime minister in 2018.

“Hachalu is not dead. He will remain in my heart and the hearts of millions of Oromo people forever,” the Reuters news agency quotes his widow Santu Demisew Diro as saying at the funeral.

The ceremony is happening at a stadium in Hachalu’s hometown of Ambo, west of the capital, and is being broadcast live on Oromo Broadcasting Network television.

“I request a monument erected in his memory in Addis where his blood was spilt,” Ms Santu said.

There are reports that mourners had tried to delay the funeral before the release of influential Oromo politician Jawar Mohammed.

He was detained after protesters tried to block Hachalu’s body from leaving the main city on Tuesday.

Mr Jawar, a media mogul, has led demands more rights for the Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, who’ve been politically marginalised by previous governments.

He supported reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, himself an Oromo, when he stumbled on power in April 2018 but has since become an ardent critic.

More arrests have now been made in the capital, including that of journalist and activist Eskinder Nega.

‘More than an entertainer’

By Bekele Atoma, BBC Afaan Oromo

Hachalu was significantly more than just a singer and entertainer.

He was a symbol for the Oromo people who spoke up in regards to the political and economic marginalisation that they had suffered under consecutive Ethiopian regimes.

In one of his most well-known songs, that he sang: “Do not wait for help to come from outside, a dream that doesn’t come true. Rise, make your horse ready and fight, you are the one close to the palace.”

The musician had also been imprisoned for five years when he was 17 when planning on taking part in protests.

Many like him fled in to exile fearing persecution but he remained in the nation and encouraged the youth to struggle.

Why have Oromos been protesting?

The Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, have long complained to be sidelined.

Demonstrations erupted in 2016 and pressure built on the federal government.

The ruling coalition eventually replaced then-Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn with Mr Abiy.

He has brought in a series of reforms, which have transformed what was considered a very oppressive state.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 primarily for making peace with long-time foe Eritrea, but his efforts in transforming Ethiopia were also recognised.