Hachalu Hundessa: Internet cut off in Ethiopia after death of singer-activist

Hachalu, a prominent figure in the Oromo ethnic group, was shot Monday night at the Gelan Condominiums area of the capital Addis Ababa, in accordance with state broadcaster EBC citing the Addis Ababa police commissioner, Getu Argaw.
On Tuesday, pictures of protesters in the administrative centre and in Oromia region circulated on social media and the US Embassy in Ethiopia released a security alert saying the embassy was “monitoring reports of protests and unrest, including gunfire, throughout Addis Ababa.”
Demonstrators also protested the singer’s death in front of the US embassy, the alert said, describing the situation as “volatile at this time.”
A blanket shutdown
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted condolences to Hachalu’s relatives and buddies on Tuesday, adding that the investigation is underway but urged his citizens to help keep the peace.
The Addis Ababa police commissioner said some suspects in the shooting have already been arrested, EBC reports.
Jackson said authorities must conduct a “prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and effective” probe into the singer’s killing and restore web connection immediately allowing the musician’s fans mourn his death.
“The authorities should immediately lift the countrywide blanket internet shutdown and allow people to access information and to freely mourn the musician,” Jackson said.